Alia Bhatt starrer Jigra is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year, since it will also feature the actress as a solo lead after Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film will also feature Vedang Raina for the first time with Bhatt. While the film is a rescue drama focusing on the intense love between siblings, it is now being said that Alia had to undergo sports training for her role. In fact, recent reports suggest that Alia had to undergo basketball training for the Vasan Bala directorial.

Alia Bhatt undergoes basketball training for Jigra: Report

In a recent report published by Etimes, a source has revealed that Alia Bhatt has undergone extensive coaching to understand the game of basketball which also includes training under some of the best players in the city. The source has stated that Alia and Vasan wanted the basketball portions to look authentic because it has a major connection with the storyline of the film.

In fact, we hear that Alia even went on to put in extra hours to understand the game and its rules. She also spent time learning basic movements which are a key part of the game which includes dribble, double dribble, how to pass and dunk the ball in the basket, among other things. In fact, the makers even are said to have gone to the extent of hiring a special basketball coach who was present on the sets to choreograph the portions related to the game.

Produced by Alia Bhatt herself under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions, in association with Dharma Productions, Jigra will mark the second film of Vedang Raina after The Archies. The film is scheduled to release on September 27.

Apart from Jigra, Alia also has a host of big projects which includes Love & War, starring her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal which is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Along with that, she also has the YRF spyverse action-thriller with Sharvari Wagh, and of course Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

