While the investigation about the shooting incident outside the residence of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan continues, the crime branch has dispatched four teams to New Delhi, Bihar, Gujarat, and Rajasthan for further inquiry. Earlier reports claimed that in attack which involved bike riders firing at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, two arrests have been made. And now the latest update is that further investigations have revealed the incident to be connected with Anmol Bishnoi, brother of Lawrence Bishnoi.

Salman Khan firing incident: Anmol Bishnoi offered the shooters a total sum of Rs. 4 lakhs, reveal sources

According to reports, sources have revealed that Anmol Bishnoi was in touch with two people named Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta through internet calls where they were allegedly received promised a lumpsum, that included an advance payment of Rs 1 lakh followed by an additional Rs 3 lakhs upon completion of the task. During the investigation, the suspects activated their phones to continue their communication with Bishnoi which caught the attention of the police. Authorities are now focused on tracing the people involved in supplying the weapon used in the incident.

A police officer opened up about the attack and was quoted saying to the news agency PTI, “The accused conducted a ‘recce’ of Salman Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel. They intended to just scare him, not murder him. The statements of both families have been recorded in Bihar. Around 7 people have been called from Haryana and other states for questioning, which is ongoing.”

A circular has been issued against Anmol Bishnoi, who gained attention after claiming responsibility for the shooting outside Salman Khan's residence via a Facebook post. While he is reportedly residing in Canada, the accused Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, fled Mumbai for Bhuj shortly after the incident. Despite their attempts to evade police and avoid detection by frequently changing their SIM cards during their journey, technical surveillance revealed their consistent communication pattern. This resulted in the arrest of the two on Sunday.

