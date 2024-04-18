The channel has unveiled the new promo of the family drama about two estranged sisters and their mother on social media.

Sony Entertainment Television is ready to unveil its latest offering, Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak, promising audiences an enthralling narrative of love, loss, and redemption. Set against the backdrop of Jaipur's vibrant blend of modernity and tradition, the show delves into the lives of a mother and her two daughters, tragically torn apart by a malevolent scheme. The show will have Sayli Salunkhe return to the small screen after Baatien Kuch Ankahee Si along with Banni Chow Home Delivery fame Anushka Merchande.

Sony Entertainment introduces new show Pukaar Dil Set Dil Tak starring Sayli Salunkhe and Anushka Merchande

Speaking of the plotline, as destiny orchestrates its twists, the mother and daughters’ trio of Saraswati, Vedika, and Koel find themselves on intersecting paths once more, compelled to confront the shadows of their past. Together, they must navigate unforeseen challenges and confront the sinister forces that shattered their family unit.

Fronting the ensemble cast are Sayli Salunkhe as Vedika and Anushka Merchande as Koel, poised to breathe life into their respective roles. The show also boasts a stellar supporting cast including Sumukhi Pendse, Vimarsh Roshan, and Sukhada Khandkekar, who are joined by Abhishek Nigam, Garima Singh, Farukh Saeed, in pivotal roles. The series promises an immersive viewing experience with each character contributing to the rich tapestry of emotions and relationships woven throughout the storyline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)



With its promise of drama, intrigue, and emotional resonance, Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak is primed to captivate audiences. As the series is scheduled to hit the small screens soon, anticipation runs high among viewers eager to embark on this journey of love, resilience, and the indomitable human spirit. Set your calendars and prepare to be swept away by the compelling saga that unfolds in the upcoming Sony TV show, where every twist and turn promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the next chapter in this captivating tale.

Also Read: Shrimad Ramayan: Sangeeta Odwani opens up about coming on board as Shurpanakha; says, “It’s about unveiling the layers of a misunderstood character”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.