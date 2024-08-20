The duo will be immersed in the breathtaking landscapes of Kashmir, where they will be shooting some high-octane action sequences.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari to kick off Alpha shoot in Kashmir on August 24; Hrithik Roshan likely to join schedule: Report

Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh are set to embark on a thrilling new chapter as they commence the Kashmir schedule of their action-packed spy thriller, Alpha. The duo, who portray brave intelligence officers in the film, will be immersed in the breathtaking landscapes of Kashmir, where they will be shooting some high-octane action sequences from August 24 onwards.

As per a report in Dainik Bhaskar, a source close to the production revealed, "Alia and Sharvari will be shooting in Kashmir from August 24 onwards. The team has meticulously planned the action sequences, and there’s even a possibility of Hrithik Roshan joining them for a special cameo. The first major action sequence will pit Sharvari's character against Bobby Deol's, promising to be a visual spectacle.” Interestingly, Hrithik Roshan's character, Kabir, will also make an appearance in the upcoming film where he will mentor Alia Bhatt's character.

The film, directed by Shiv Rawail, is touted as a big spectacle in the spy genre. Both Alia and Sharvari have undergone rigorous training to embody their roles as fearless agents. “Alia's character in Alpha is a multi-layered one, spanning several years. It's a challenging yet exciting role for her,” shared the source.

Anil Kapoor also stars in the film, playing a pivotal role. However, the source clarified that while Anil's character is undergoing a physical transformation, Bobby Deol's involvement in the Kashmir schedule is yet to be confirmed.

As the team gears up for the Kashmir schedule, the excitement surrounding Alpha continues to soar. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is slated for a 2025 release.

