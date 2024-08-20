Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starrer Maine Pyar Kiya returns to the big screen on 35th anniversary on August 23

Bollywood film Maine Pyar Kiya, starring Salman Khan and Bhagyashree, is set to enchant audiences once again. On the occasion of its 35th anniversary, the film is making a grand re-release in selected PVR-INOX Pictures and Cinepolis India theatres on August 23, 2024.

Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starrer Maine Pyar Kiya returns to the big screen on 35th anniversary on August 23

Rajshri Productions, the makers of the romantic drama, announced the news with a post on Instagram, featuring a collage of Salman Khan and Bhagyashree. The caption simply read, “It's time to relive their 'Pyar Bhari Dosti' as #MainePyarKiya re-releases on 23rd August 2024 in selected PVRINOX Pictures and Cinepolis India theatres.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajshri (@rajshrifilms)

Maine Pyar Kiya marked a pivotal moment in the careers of the actors. For Salman, it was his debut in a lead role, while for Bhagyashree, it was her launchpad into the world of Bollywood. Directed and written by Sooraj Barjatya, the film is a quintessential love story. The story revolves around Prem Chaudhary (Salman Khan) and Suman (Bhagyashree), who navigate the complexities of love while facing opposition from their families.

The film also stars Alok Nath, Rajeev Verma, Reema Lagoo, Ajit Vachani and Mohnish Bahl.

More Pages: Maine Pyar Kiya Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.