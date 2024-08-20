comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starrer Maine Pyar Kiya returns to the big screen on 35th anniversary on August 23

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starrer Maine Pyar Kiya returns to the big screen on 35th anniversary on August 23

en Bollywood News Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starrer Maine Pyar Kiya returns to the big screen on 35th anniversary on August 23

The film also stars Alok Nath, Rajeev Verma, Reema Lagoo, Ajit Vachani and Mohnish Bahl.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood film Maine Pyar Kiya, starring Salman Khan and Bhagyashree, is set to enchant audiences once again. On the occasion of its 35th anniversary, the film is making a grand re-release in selected PVR-INOX Pictures and Cinepolis India theatres on August 23, 2024.

Rajshri Productions, the makers of the romantic drama, announced the news with a post on Instagram, featuring a collage of Salman Khan and Bhagyashree. The caption simply read, “It's time to relive their 'Pyar Bhari Dosti' as #MainePyarKiya re-releases on 23rd August 2024 in selected PVRINOX Pictures and Cinepolis India theatres.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rajshri (@rajshrifilms)

Maine Pyar Kiya marked a pivotal moment in the careers of the actors. For Salman, it was his debut in a lead role, while for Bhagyashree, it was her launchpad into the world of Bollywood. Directed and written by Sooraj Barjatya, the film is a quintessential love story. The story revolves around Prem Chaudhary (Salman Khan) and Suman (Bhagyashree), who navigate the complexities of love while facing opposition from their families.

The film also stars Alok Nath, Rajeev Verma, Reema Lagoo, Ajit Vachani and Mohnish Bahl.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan to play dual roles in high-octane Sikandar; 10,000 pistols and bullets ordered for action-packed schedule: Report

More Pages: Maine Pyar Kiya Box Office Collection

