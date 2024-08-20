Produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers in association with People Media Factory, the film also stars Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra.

Actor Sunny Deol recently announced his next project, tentatively titled SDGM, apparently also called Jatt. The film, directed by Gopichand Malineni, promises to be a high-octane action spectacle. Produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers in association with People Media Factory, the film also stars Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra. Now, Randeep Hooda has joined the cast.

Joining Deol in this action-packed venture is Randeep Hooda, who recently expressed his excitement about being part of the project. Taking to social media, Hooda shared, “Excited to be a part of this action feast - #SDGM ❤️‍???? Cannot wait to get on sets with @iamsunnydeol Paaji and the entire team. As promised, this will be a MASS FEAST.”

Sunny Deol will reportedly be portraying a character that embodies the essence of a Jatt—a term synonymous with strength, heroism, and an unyielding spirit. The title Jatt was carefully chosen to reflect Deol’s powerful on-screen persona, as he steps into a role designed to showcase his iconic image. The film is slated for a marathon shooting schedule, expected to wrap up by early September 2024.

Composer S Thaman will score the film. Rishi Punjabi, the film’s cinematographer, brings his visual storytelling expertise to this action-packed drama, while Avinash Kolla serves as the art director.

Deol has an exciting slate of projects lined up. He is currently working on Lahore 1947, produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, which also stars Preity Zinta and Deol’s son, Karan Deol. Additionally, Deol recently announced Border 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster drama Border, directed by JP Dutta. He is also gearing up for his role as Hanuman in the much-awaited Ramayana and is in discussions for a project with director Abbas Mustan, rumoured to be an action thriller.

