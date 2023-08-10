Bollywood Hungama has been the sole source of exclusive information about the Rohit Shetty directed Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar in the lead. We informed our readers before anyone else that Vicky Kaushal has decided to step out of Singham Again due to date conflicts with the Laxman Uttekar directed Chhava. And now, we are bringing to you another exclusive piece of news on Singham Again.

Deepika Padukone to play Ajay Devgn’s sister in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again

According to our highly placed sources, Deepika Padukone will be seen playing a key role in Singham Again. "Deepika Padukone is all excited for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. She will be playing the first female cop of the Rohit Shetty Universe and has already started prep work for this action-packed part. Deepika's character is more along the lines of a Lady Singham and has the arc of being Ajay Devgn's sister in the film," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source further added that the female cop in Rohit's universe belongs to Singham's family, as he wants to establish Singham and the people around him as the most patriotic, and willing to serve the nation. "It's a well-written role and more than just a cameo. It's more like a proper extended appearance for Deepika in Singham and she will be shooting for around 35 to 40 days," the source further told us.

Singham Again will also star Tiger Shroff making a cameo. With Singham, he will be making an entry into Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe and the film will lead eventually to a solo cop film with him. Singham Again goes on floors in September and is slated to hit the big screen in August 2024.

