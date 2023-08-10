Exploring the genre of chic flick even further, Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor have announced another female-centric film. They will be collaborating for this venture, which is expected to be titled Thank You For Coming, and it will feature Bhumi Pednekar as the leading lady along with an ensemble cast of Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Karan Kundrra, Tejaswi Dev Chaudhary, Saloni Daini, Gautamik, and Sushant Divgikr in pivotal roles.

Bhumi Pednekar announces chic flick with Shehnaaz Gill and others; film to be produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor

Announcing about the same, Bhumi Pednekar and the rest of the cast along with the producers took to social media to hint about its launch. Earlier today, the entire team shared a poster without revealing any faces and added the title Thank You For Coming but did not divulge any details about this venture. It is being said that the makers will unveil more details by the eve of August 10. While the actress too expressed her excitement on the platform as the tagline said, “The ComeBACK of the chick flick,” many of her costars not only reposted the poster but also commented on the post shared by Pednekar. Among them was Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and Rhea Kapoor who cheered for their upcoming film and expressed happiness.

Shehnaaz Gill was earlier seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which marked her debut in Bollywood whereas social media influencers like Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi are expected to make their big debut with this venture. On the other hand, producers Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor are known for their brand of chic flicks. While their film Veere Di Wedding has been winning hearts, the two are also working together on the Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon starrer The Crew, which is slated for release soon.

