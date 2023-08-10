comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 10.08.2023 | 1:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OMG 2 Gadar 2 Dream Girl 2 Jawan Salaar
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Bhumi Pednekar announces chic flick with Shehnaaz Gill and others; film to be produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Bhumi Pednekar announces chic flick with Shehnaaz Gill and others; film to be produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor

en Bollywood News Bhumi Pednekar announces chic flick with Shehnaaz Gill and others; film to be produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor

This film will also star social media influencers Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi in pivotal roles.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Exploring the genre of chic flick even further, Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor have announced another female-centric film. They will be collaborating for this venture, which is expected to be titled Thank You For Coming, and it will feature Bhumi Pednekar as the leading lady along with an ensemble cast of Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Karan Kundrra, Tejaswi Dev Chaudhary, Saloni Daini, Gautamik, and Sushant Divgikr in pivotal roles.

Bhumi Pednekar announces chic flick with Shehnaaz Gill and others; film to be produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor

Bhumi Pednekar announces chic flick with Shehnaaz Gill and others; film to be produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor

Announcing about the same, Bhumi Pednekar and the rest of the cast along with the producers took to social media to hint about its launch. Earlier today, the entire team shared a poster without revealing any faces and added the title Thank You For Coming but did not divulge any details about this venture. It is being said that the makers will unveil more details by the eve of August 10. While the actress too expressed her excitement on the platform as the tagline said, “The ComeBACK of the chick flick,” many of her costars not only reposted the poster but also commented on the post shared by Pednekar. Among them was Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and Rhea Kapoor who cheered for their upcoming film and expressed happiness.


Shehnaaz Gill was earlier seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which marked her debut in Bollywood whereas social media influencers like Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi are expected to make their big debut with this venture. On the other hand, producers Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor are known for their brand of chic flicks. While their film Veere Di Wedding has been winning hearts, the two are also working together on the Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon starrer The Crew, which is slated for release soon.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar: “Whenever I set foot on a film’s set, I’m filled with gratitude that my work will immortalize me in some way”

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kumkum Bhagya: Mihika to go missing right…

Kareena Kapoor Khan partners with Pluckk as…

Diljit Dosanjh roped in as the brand…

TMKOC maker Asit Modi refutes Shailesh…

Bhagya Lakshmi: Lakshmi decides to leave…

Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar shoot cameo in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification