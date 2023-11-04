Over the last month, Ali Merchant has been sharing different parts of his love story with the world. Ali revealed that he has found his better half-Andleeb Zaidi, and since then fans have been tracking his love story. The wedding of Ali and Andleeb took place on 2 November 2023 in Lucknow.

Ali Merchant ties the knot with girlfriend Andleeb Zaidi, shares dreamy picture of their wedding; check out here

The actor first revealed he is dating model and animal welfare activist Andleeb Zaidi on Instagram. He then surprised fans by sharing his adorable and picture-perfect proposal to her under the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Since then everyone has been waiting for the big day to arrive. A few days ago, pictures of Ali’s haldi ceremony went viral, making everyone eager to see more!

Now that the wedding ceremony has taken place, fans and well-wishers have been keeping an eye out on the internet for the pictures from the special day. The wait can now come to an end, as the pictures are here, and they might just make you emotional! The couple can be seen looking regal as they exchanged their vows in the presence of close family and friends.

