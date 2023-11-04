Bandra Police have arrested three people in the case of theft of mobile phones of fans gathered outside the house of Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday.

Bandra Police have arrested three people in connection with the theft of mobile phones of Shah Rukh Khan’s fans outside his residence, Mannat, on his birthday. The accused have been identified as Shubham Jamnaprasad, Mohammed Ali, and Imran.

According to a report by the Free Press Journal, the police have recovered nine mobile phones from the accused. They were able to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage from the incident site and adjacent areas.

On November 2, Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday, a large crowd of fans gathered outside Mannat to wish him. At least 30 fans reported that their mobile phones were stolen during this time.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to thank his fans for their birthday wishes and said, "It's unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning...on the screen & off it."

In addition to this, King Khan also shared the first teaser of his upcoming film, Dunki. Having said that, it is worth noting that Bollywood Hungama has recently reported that four more teasers of Dunki have been granted a censor certificate.

While the second and third teasers’ duration is 58 seconds each, the fourth teaser is 1 minute 48 seconds long. Meanwhile, the fifth teaser has a run time of 1 minute 50 seconds. The sixth and final teaser has a duration of 1 minute 51 seconds. The film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is scheduled to release on December 22.

