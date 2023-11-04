On Friday, a video of Uorfi Javed being arrested in a case of obscenity went viral on social media.

Mumbai police registers FIR after fake video of Uorfi Javed being arrested goes viral: “One can’t violate law of the land, for cheap publicity”

Mumbai Police has registered a criminal case against those involved in a viral video of actress and model Uorfi Javed being allegedly arrested by two women dressed as police officers. The police said that the video is misleading and that the women in the video were not real police officers.

The video, which went viral on Friday, shows Uorfi being arrested by the women for her bold choice of dresses. She is then seen being taken into a vehicle by the women. The video sparked concerns over Uorfi's arrest, but police later clarified that the video was fake.

In a strongly worded post on Twitter, Mumbai Police said that it cannot condone the misuse of its uniform and insignia for cheap publicity. The police also said that the fake police inspector from the video had been arrested.

"One Can’t Violate Law Of The Land, For Cheap Publicity! A viral video of a woman being allegedly arrested by Mumbai Police, in a case of obscenity is not true - insignia & uniform has been misused," Mumbai Police said in the post.

"However, a criminal case has been registered against those involved in the misleading video, at Oshiwara Pstn under sections 171, 419, 500, 34 IPC. While further investigation is on, the fake inspector is under arrest & the vehicle has been seized too," the post added.

The police have also served a notice under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to the fake police inspector, Ganpatbhai Sawajibhai Makwana, as per a report by Free Press Journal.

