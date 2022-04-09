Fights, friendship, love, anger, and many emotions are a part of Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp. For the past few weeks, we have been witnessing some high voltage drama among the contestants and this week was no different. In a recent episode, emotions were running high when audiences witnessed a massive fight between Ali Merchant and Mandana Karimi. The two of them were at loggerheads over food cooked by Mandana.

Ali Merchant and Mandana Karimi fight over food in Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp

In the episode, Ali Merchant complained to Payal Rohtagi about finding 3 or 4 strands of hair in Anjali’s breakfast that Mandana cooked. But Mandana overheard this conversation and started yelling at Ali. She not only burst on Ali but was also seen shouting at Payal. It would be interesting to see how they will justify their fights in front of the host Kangana Ranaut.

Lock Upp 24x7 not only see the contestants confronting Kangana Ranaut about the happenings during the show but they can also interact directly with their audiences. The show started streaming live on ALTBalaji & MX Player from February 27, 2022.

