The latest poster and release date reveal of Fukrey 3 earlier this week became a reason for happiness for the fans of the comedy franchise. The poster had the usual Fukrey stars like Richa Chaddha, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi. However, a major player from the franchise in the form of Ali Fazal was missing from the poster as well as the official press release.

Ali Fazal breaks silence on his absence from Fukrey 3 announcement, “Sorry saathiyon, is baar nahin”

Ali has now broken the silence on his absence from the new announcement of the third film in the comedy franchise. The actor is unable to be a part of Fukrey 3 because his dates are clashing with the shoot of Mirzapur 3, the next season of Amazon Prime Video’s gangster show. Co-incidentally, both Fukrey and Mirzapur franchises are produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment.

Speaking about the absence of his character Zafar from the Fukrey 3 announcement, Ali said in a statement, “So Zafar aayega ya nahi? Sab yahi puch rahe hain baar baar. Sorry saathiyon, iss baari nahi! Zafar bhai ko kabhi kabhi Guddu bhaiya bhi banna padhta hai. Aur do universes overlap ho jaate hain kabhi kabhi (Everyone is asking if Zafar will return but sorry friends, not this time. Zafar has to sometimes become Guddu Bhaiya [his character from Mirzapur] and two universes do overlap sometimes).”

But Ali promised that Zafar will return one day. “Once a Fukra always a Fukra. So, I am around. But I won’t be coming on screen for the third outing of the Fukras, Bholi (Richa) and Panditji (Tripathi)! I would have wanted to be part of it, but time and schedules didn’t allow me to. I will be back in the future at some juncture, maybe sooner than you expect. Zafar will be back after a small detour to entertain you guys!” It seems Ali just hinted on the possibility of Fukrey 4.

Also Read: Confirmed! Pulkit Samrat-Richa Chadha starrer Fukrey 3 to release in 2023 on THIS date

More Pages: Fukrey 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.