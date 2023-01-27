A day after praising the movie and the business it is creating at the box office, the actress took to Twitter to take a dig at the film.

Shah Rukh Khan is soaring high with the Pathaan response but Kangana Ranaut has a lot of things to say about it. A day after praising the movie and the business it is creating at the box office, the actress took to Twitter to take a dig at the film and change her tune altogether.

Kangana Ranaut wants to rename Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to ‘Indian Pathaan’; takes a dig saying ‘goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram’

Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account was reinstated a few days ago and she is back to taking digs at the film industry. Kangana Ranaut mentions, “All those who are claiming Pathaan is triumph of love over hate, I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success? Yes it is India’s love and inclusiveness where eighty percent Hindus lives and yet a film called Pathaan..Which shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISIS in good light is running successfully, it is this spirit of India ???????? beyond hate and judgements that makes it Mahan… it is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies.”

Which shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISIS in good light is running successfully, it is this spirit of India ???????? beyond hate and judgements that makes it Mahan… it is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies… cont — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 27, 2023

She added, “Lekin all those who are having high hopes please note… Pathaan sirf ek film ho sakti hai … goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram..I do believe Indian Muslims are patriotic and very different from Afghan Pathans … the crux is India will never be Afghanistan, we all know what is happening in Afghanistan,it’s beyond hell there, so apt name for the movie Pathaan according to its storyline is the Indian Pathan.”

I do believe Indian Muslims are patriotic and very different from Afghan Pathans … the crux is India will never be Afghanistan, we all know what is happening in Afghanistan,it’s beyond hell there, so apt name for the movie Pathan according to its storyline is the Indian Pathan???? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 27, 2023

At the wrap-up party of Emergency, Kangana Ranaut was praising the film. “Pathaan film bhi achha kar rahi hai. Aisi filmein chalni chahiye. (Pathaan is doing well at the box office. Such films should do well). I feel the way Hindi cinema is lagging behind (in box office numbers), we should now try to come back to that level.”

Meanwhile, with Pathaan, Yash Raj Films kicks off the YRF Spy Universe. Shah Rukh Khan has obliterated the box office with his massive release. The film has already broken several opening day collection records of Hrithik Roshan starrer War (Rs. 53.35 crore) and Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2’s Hindi (Rs. 53.95 crore).

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Helmed by Siddharth Anand of War fame, the film has arrived in theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film also stars Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia with the cameo of Salman Khan.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.