Ali Fazal, who has had a great 2022 with his recent wedding with co-star Richa Chaddha, seems to be quite excited for the next year. With an interesting lineup projects, we hear that Ali will begin 2023 with the shoot of the Anurag Basu directorial, Life in a Metro 2 which is titled Metro In Dino which also stars Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur. It is being said that the actor will join the shoot schedule in the later part of January 2023.

Ali Fazal to begin 2023 with the shoot of Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Metro In Dino

The film is an anthology that consists of four loving and heartwarming intertwined stories and Ali will be playing one of the lead characters in one of these stories. Confirming the details, a source said, “Anurag had been planning to make the sequel for a long time but it was during the first lockdown during the pandemic that he got an idea. He started working on the script and simultaneously his search for the casting began. It's going to be a 4 part film linking to each other at some point. Anurag da has done a remarkable job in Ludo conjoining 4 different stories bringing all of it together at a certain point. Life in a Metro 2 will have a similar flavour but will be treated in a different style.”

The first installment of the Anurag Basu directorial, Life in a .. Metro was released in 2007. It featured an ensemble cast of Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Shilpa Shetty, Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kangana Ranaut and Sharman Joshi in lead roles.

On the other hand, the sequel, Metro In Dino will feature Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Konkana Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, among others along with Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Also Read: Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino to star Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.