Earlier this week, the television industry celebrated the performances of some of the biggest stars at the ITA Awards with many popular television and digital shows winning big at the ceremony. From the highest TRP-rated show Anupama to web series like Never Kiss Your Best Friend, many of them won the prestigious trophy and some of them even took to social media to express their gratitude over their recent victory. Amongst them were lead co-stars of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar, popular TV host Arjun Bijlani, actor turned producer Ravi Dubey for Udaariyan among others.

ITA Awards 2022: Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar, Arjun Bijlani, Ravi Dubey share special notes on their latest win

While it did not come as a surprise that popular television shows like Anupama, Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai were among the leading contenders, the other shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 too won big at the ceremony. Leading actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar both won Best Actor Drama and Best Actress Drama award. The actor took to Instagram to share a lovely note about his win saying, “Best Actor, Television - Jury at the 22nd @theitaofficial for a show & character which has given me so much joy, warmth & love it would be foolhardy for me to believe any of this is only my glory. It belongs to YOU for championing the show & giving it the love you do, to my creators, amazing crew & the absolutely crazy cast at #BadeAchheLagteHain2”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)



On the other hand, Disha Parmar too posted a photo of her posing with the ITA Award and posted the lyrics of the title track of their show as a caption saying, “Best Actor, Television - Jury at the 22nd @theitaofficial for a show & character which has given me so much joy, warmth & love It would be foolhardy for me to believe any of this is only my glory. It belongs to YOU for championing the show & giving it the love you do, to my creators, amazing crew & the absolutely crazy cast at #BadeAchheLagteHain2.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disha Parmar Vaidya (@dishaparmar)



Besides the two actors, Arjun Bijlani who won the Entertainer of the Year award thanked everyone who gave him opportunity to explore different genre and kinds of shows. He said, “Entertainer of the year Award .. Thank you so much #itaawards for this honour .. thank you so much @starplus @disneyplushotstar @anuranjan1010 ji and shashi ji for this beauty and Ofcourse my well wishers and fans without u guys this wasn’t possible.. Thank you @nehaswamibijlani for always believing in me and my lucky charm ayaan ,tu hai toh sab hai . SHUKRIYAAAAAAAAAAAA !! #itaawards2022 #love #life #arjunbijlani. Thank you @sikandarkher and @shahdaisy for presenting it . A happy man to receive it from my friends ..”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Bijlani ???? (@arjunbijlani)



Ravi Dubey, who is known for his acting chops, won an award as a producer this time along with his wife Sargun Mehta. The ‘it’ couple of television ventured into television production and their prime-time show Udaariyan seems to have won hearts of the audiences. It seems that the TV superstar won the ITA Award for the Colors drama and he too expressed his gratitude on social media saying, “Another one for Sargun’s brainchild and our baby our pride #udaariyaan Big congratulations to team dreamiyata #BestOriginalStory thank you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravie Dubey (@ravidubey2312)



Besides them, the other actors who won big at the award function were Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod as the Best Jodi for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Arvind Vaidya for Anupama, Shubhangi Atre for Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, Kishori Sahane for Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, among others.

