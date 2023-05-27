Following a petition against their upcoming film Ruslaan, a Delhi court has recently served a notice to Aayush Sharma, who is Bollywood actor Salman Khan's brother-in-law, as well as producer K. K. Radhamohan and South Indian actor Jagpathi Babu. Satyabrata Panda, an Additional District Judge at the Patiala House Court, presided over the hearing and directed all the defendants to submit their responses within a week.

Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma receives legal notice for alleged plagiarism in Ruslaan dialogues & story

The case has been scheduled for another hearing on June 9. Social activist Jagdish Sharma and actor Raajveer Sharma, represented by their lawyer Rudra Vikram Singh, filed an injunction suit seeking to halt the release of the film c. The movie is being produced by Radhamohan, with Aayush Sharma in the lead role. The plaintiffs claim that Ruslaan is a replica of the original 2009 film Ruslaan, produced by Jagdish Sharma, where Raajveer Sharma portrayed the main character.

According to the petition, the defendants were accused of copying the dialogues and storyline from the original film titled Ruslaan. The trailer for Aayush Sharma's forthcoming movie, which also features Telugu superstar Jagapathi Babu and Sushri Mishra, was unveiled on April 21. The 2009 film Ruslaan starred Megha Chatterjee, who happens to be the daughter of renowned actress Moushumi Chatterjee, in the lead role.

Directed by Katyayan Shivpuri, the film Ruslaan unveiled its official trailer on April 21. Alongside Aayush Sharma, the movie also features the debutant actress Sushrii Mishraa in the lead role. The release of the trailer generated an overwhelmingly positive response from the audience, who were captivated by the unique character portrayed by Aayush Sharma. In Ruslaan, the actor is seen stepping into a distinct role that sets him apart from his previous two films, showcasing his versatility and ability to embrace diverse characters. The trailer's success has further heightened the anticipation surrounding the movie's release. Fans and movie enthusiasts are eagerly looking forward to witnessing Aayush Sharma and Sushrii Mishraa's performances in this cinematic venture.

