’83: Ranveer Singh kick-starts intense training session at Dharamshala, all details revealed

Ranveer Singh and his team have already started the last leg of their intense training session in Dharamshala in Kangra and here is everything we need to know about the same. This cricket boot camp is one of the most beautiful settings in the country and is perfect for the BOYS to bond with their captain, Ranveer Singh. Balvinder Singh Sandhu is the main man under whose guidance the actors will prep for this film.

Also the makers have roped in an under 19 cricketer Rajiv Mehra to add the nuances. In addition to this, Ranveer will spend about 10 to 15 days with Kapil Dev himself and learn all about him and try to internalize his attitude and mannerisms. Ranveer is making sure that he learns all of Kapil’s signature moves and has even started to physically condition himself into doing so.

Along with Ranveer, other actors who will play important supporting roles are Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Chirag Patil, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Adinath Kothare. Ranveer has already started bonding very well with the boys and the Kangra schedule will take this to another level.

“The 1983 cricket team was a family that fought for each other, beside each other and that’s why they lifted the World Cup and brought glory to India. Kapil led from the front and it was truly a team that dared to dream under Kapil. Kabir was sure that he would want the entire team to train and live with each other before he shot the film. The 1983 team was nicknamed Kapil’s Devils and this team can be called Ranveer’s Devils! They are all headed to Dharamshala for intense training for 15 days. They will stay together, each together, do readings together and also bond with each other. Kabir wants these brilliant actors to truly become a team,” says a production source on conditions of anonymity.

On the personal front, Ranveer has been enjoying marital bliss with his new wife Deepika Padukone. After ’83 he will start working on Karan Johar’s Takht. Deepika on the other hand has kick-started her Chhapaak schedule in Delhi. Doting hubby Ranveer made a visit to his wife’s sets before heading off to Dharamshala.

