Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 28.05.2019 | 9:22 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
De De Pyaar De Student Of The Year 2 India’s Most Wanted Bharat Kabir Singh
follow us on

Karan Johar to host a show featuring star wives Gauri Khan, Twinkle Khanna next

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Karan Johar is all set and raring to go with his new dating show, What The Love for Netflix where he has turned a love guru, doling out romantic advice to people seeking an expert opinion. Post this, he wants to come up with a talk show which will feature all the star wives and the focus will be on their parenting skills.

It is reported that amongst various other things, the star wives will talk about raising their kids and even mentoring them to join the industry. Now, that is an interesting look out, no? Karan Johar’s digital wing is said to have been developing a show on this concept before they pitch it to the OTT platforms.

Karan created quite a stir in his coffee cup after the last season of Koffee With Karan went viral for all the wrong reasons. The latest offering from KJo will be intimate and personal but far less controversial, it is touted.

But before this, Karan will be concentrating on his magnum opus Takht which stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. His last production Kalank tanked at the box office. He has Good News and Sooryavanshi in the pipeline.

Also Read: SCOOP! First schedule of Karan Johar directorial Takht delayed

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Here’s how Ajay Devgn plans to make the…

Bharat actress Katrina Kaif just REVEALED…

Will Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho…

Wow! Vidya Balan is all set to make her…

Iulia Vantur’s debut Radha Kyun Gori Main…

BREAKING! Netflix India announces new show…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification