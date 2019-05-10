Akshay Kumar thanks Anupam Kher for standing up for him after Canadian citizenship row

Akshay Kumar has been making headlines and the recent controversy is surrounding his Canadian citizenship. The actor did not vote at Lok Sabha Elections 2019 and this sparked off debate about his citizenship. Akshay Kumar, then, issued a statement clarifying his stance on the issue. While he received miss reactions, his Baby co-star Anupam Kher came forward to support him.

Anupam Kher had tweeted, “Dear @akshaykumar! Have been reading about you explaining to certain people about your loyalty to our country. Stop it! Their real profession is to make people like you and me feel defensive for talking in favour of India. You are a doer. You don’t need to explain to anybody.”

Akshay Kumar, this morning, thanked him for his support and wrote, “Dearest @AnupamPKher ji, duly noted, also thank you for this and thank you for being more of a friend than a colleague. Hugs.”

On May 4, Akshay Kumar in a statement said, “I have never hidden or denied that I hold a Canadian passport. I work in India, and pay all my taxes in India. I really don’t understand the unwarranted interest and negativity about my citizenship. I have never hidden or denied that I hold a Canadian passport. It is also equally true that I have not visited Canada in the last seven years. I work in India, and pay all my taxes in India.”

