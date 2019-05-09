Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 09.05.2019 | 10:18 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Student Of The Year 2 Blank De De Pyaar De Bharat Kalank Kabir Singh
follow us on

No averting Eid 2020 clash between Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar

BySubhash K. Jha

While this year’s Eid weekend ‘belongs’ to Salman Khan’s Bharat, it won’t be a free-run for Salman next year. In 2020 Eid the big Sanjay Leela Bhansali – Salman starrer Inshallah will clash with the big Rohit Shetty directed Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi.

No averting Eid 2020 clash between Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar

And it looks like this is one clash that won’t be averted.

Says an informed source, “Neither film will move out. It is being presumed that Akshay and Rohit Shetty will bow out because Eid traditionally goes to a Salman starrer, also because Rohit and Akshay are known to compromise and move forward their release in the past. But not this time. Sooryavanshi will take on Salman’s Inshallah.”

With this clash of titans waiting to happen it remains to be seen which of the two films takes the bigger share of the box office cake.

Also Read: No! Salman Khan DID NOT call Akshay Kumar to avoid clash; Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s INSHALLAH and Rohit Shetty’s SOORYAVANSHI to CLASH on Eid 2020

More Pages: Inshallah Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Woah! Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor…

Manoj Bajpayee reunites with Aligarh…

Taapsee Pannu is upset with Air India,…

Apurva Asrani SLAMS National Awards for…

Siddharth takes a sly dig at Akshay Kumar…

Arjun Kapoor REVEALS why Sandeep Aur Pinky…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification