ZEE5 announced the premiere of Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan on 5th October. Written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon and directed by Aanand L. Rai, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth and Sahejmeen Kaur in prominent roles and Amardeep Chahal, Seema Pahwa, Neeraj Sood, Abhilash Thapliyal, Manu Rishi Chaddha in supporting roles.

Produced by Zee Studios, Cape of Good Films and Colour Yellow Productions, the film chronicles the journey of Lala Kedarnath, the eldest and only brother of 4 sisters who promises his frail mother on her deathbed that he will get married only after he fulfils the responsibility of marrying his sisters into suitable homes first. What follows is Lala's arduous efforts in accumulating the finances for his sisters’ marriages, battling hurdles on the personal front while upholding his family integrity. However, Lala's responsibility towards his sisters stands as a huge barricade for his and Sapna’s (Bhumi Pednekar) love story to take off.

‘Raksha Bandhan’ is a story that celebrates family values, togetherness, love, even sacrifice but most importantly, it is a story that celebrates one of the most precious and unique kind of familial bond – That between a brother and his sisters! The movie is on this touching sibling bond story that turns into a social commentary with engaging and powerful anti-dowry sentiments. And now, with its World Digital Premiere on ZEE5, the film will be available to viewers across 190+ countries. So, get set for the premiere of this heart-warming tale on 5th October.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “We at ZEE5 have always believed in bringing forth real and relatable stories from across the country and with the World Digital Premiere of ‘Raksha Bandhan’, we are elated to continue that trend of showcasing witty, endearing, and impactful storytelling. In today’s fast-paced world, we barely find the time to connect with our loved ones and ‘Raksha Bandhan’ serves the right opportunity to bring families together for a heart-warming story on togetherness and sibling camaraderie.”

Akshay Kumar said, “As an actor and producer, I believe in backing stories that are imbibed in our core values and that resonate with the nation. Raksha Bandhan is an important family film that will evoke feelings of togetherness and oneness and that will unite families while making them laugh, cry and think. I am glad that ZEE5’s strong reach will help the film reach out to more people across the world”.

Aanand L Rai said, “Raksha Bandhan is a movie entrenched in Indian values and customs and there is a big appetite for such a film across the world. So, with this film’s World Digital Premiere on ZEE5, I am glad that Raksha Bandhan will reach a wider audience across 190+ countries who will relate to its central theme of sibling bond and love. This film is sure to lift people’s spirits and bring them closer and I can’t wait to see that happen”.

