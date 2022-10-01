Bigg Boss 16 is all set to be back with Salman Khan as the host. The new season, which premieres tonight, promises an unprecedented dose of glamour and entertainment. After months of anticipation, the viewers are all set to witness the extravagant house tonight along with the revealing of the contestants of the new season. While it is known that Abdu Rozdik and MC Stan will participate this season, the rest of the names are yet to be announced tonight. The premiere will have Salman Khan welcome the contestants with his signature charm. In week 2, three contestants would be wild card entries. So let’s look at the contestants this season:

Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan, Tina Datta, Abdu Rozik, Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia & more confirmed contestants from Salman Khan’s reality show

ABDU ROZDIK

The Tajik singer was confirmed as the first contestant by Salman Khan at the press conference earlier this week. He is also starring in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He is a popular social media sensation. He is 18 years old, with a whopping 3.8 million followers on Instagram.

MC STAN

MC Stan, born as Altaf Tadavi aka Altaf Shaikh, is a Pune-based rapper. He has dropped two albums Insaan and Tadipaar. His participation was confirmed via the Bigg Boss promo.

TINA DATTA

The popular TV actress is also part of this season of the reality show. She rose to fame as Iccha in the TV show Uttaran.

SHALIN BHANOT

He started his career with Roadies and gradually moved to TV shows. He got married to his Kulvadhu co-star Dalljiet Kaur and they separate a couple of years ago. He was last seen on the TV show Naagin.

GAUTAM VIG

Gautam started off his career as a mode. He then went on to star in shows like Saathiya 2, Naamkaran and Ishq Subhallahan.

NIMRIT KAUR AHLUWALIA

After participating in beauty pageants, the law graduate moved to TV shows. She became popular due Choti Sardarni series.

ANKIT GUPTA

Ankit, who is popular as Fateh of the Udaariyaan TV show, is also part of this season. He has done several TV shows including Sadda Haq, Balika Vadhu, Begusarai and Mayavi Maling.

SUMBUL TOUQEER

After making her debut with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15, Sumbul was headlining the TV series Imlie.

PRIYANKA CHAHAR CHOUDHARY

Priyanka is a 26-year-old actress who rose to fame with the Colors TV show, Udaariyaan where she essayed the role of Tejo Sandhu.

GORI NAGORI

The singer, who hails from Rajasthan, is known for her Rajasthani and Haryanvi dance songs.

MANYA SINGH

Manya Singh made headlines as after winning Miss India in 2020 and that her father is an auto driver. She hails from Uttar Pradesh but was born and brought up in Mumbai.

SOUNDARYA SHARMA

Bhojpuri actress Soundarya Sharma will be part of this season. She rose to fame after featuring in singer Pavan Singh's music video. She was most recently seen in Ranchi Diaries.

SHIV THAKARE

He is Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner and was also a part of MTV Roadies Rising.

SREEJITA DE

Sreejita was popularly known for her role as Mukta in Uttaran. She has been part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Annu Ki Ho Gayi Wah Bhai Wah and Nazar. She starred as Shraddha Kapoor’s best friend in the latter’s debut film Luv Ka The End.

SAJID KHAN

One update which has surprised the audience is filmmaker Sajid Khan. Though not confirmed yet, it seems like Sajid is reviving his career with this show after allegations against him during the #MeToo movement.

Bigg Boss 16 premieres tonight at 9:30 PM and thereafter air Monday to Friday at 10:00 PM and Saturday-Sunday at 9:30 PM only on Colors and Voot.

