comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.10.2022 | 9:38 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Brahmastra Cuttputlli Dhokha - Round D Corner Chup Vikram Vedha Goodbye
follow us on

Annu Kapoor cheated of Rs. 4.36 lakh by an online fraudster pretending to be a bank employee

Bollywood News

The police were approached immediately and the police said on October 1 that the actor will get back Rs. 3.08 lakh.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actor Annu Kapoor was cheated of Rs. 4.36 lakh by a fraudster online. The said person had approached him to get Know Your Customer (KYC) details done. The police were approached immediately and the police said on October 1 that the actor will get back Rs. 3.08 lakh.

Annu Kapoor cheated of Rs. 4.36 lakh by an online fraudster pretending to be a bank employee

Annu Kapoor cheated of Rs. 4.36 lakh by an online fraudster pretending to be a bank employee

According to a report by NDTV, Annu Kapoor received a phone call from a man posing as an employee of a bank on September 29. The person said that the actor needed to update his KYC form, after which the actor shared his bank details with the fraudster and even the One Time Password (OTP), as per the Oshiwara police station official.

An official said, “Sometime later, the caller transferred Rs. 4.36 lakh from Mr. Kapoor's account to two other accounts in two transactions. However, the bank immediately called him up to inform him about the transaction and also told him his account was compromised.”

Annu Kapoor reportedly approached the police and banks were informed to freeze the accounts too. "Both the accounts have been frozen by these banks and Kapoor will get back Rs. 3.08 lakh. A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions. Efforts are on to arrest the online fraudster," the police official said.

On the work front, Annu Kapoor was most recently seen in the Prime Video series, Crash Course.

ALSO READ: Annu Kapoor on being asked about Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘What’s that? I don’t watch movies’  

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan to…

Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan, Tina Datta, Abdu…

Kim Bo Ra and UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok to…

Ed Sheeran faces another copyright lawsuit…

Bigg Boss 16: Krushna Abhishek to host…

K-pop group aespa to collaborate with NFT…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celeb News
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification