Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, in June this year, announced the fifth installment of his hit comedy franchise Housefull. The film is helmed by Tarun Mansukhani and was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2024. It is the first comic franchise in India to have a fifth installment. Now, Akshay has confirmed that the film is moving to 2025 and will release on June 6.

Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 5 postponed; moves from Diwali 2024 to June 6, 2025: “It demands top-notch VFX”

Akshay Kumar on Monday, December 4, shared the official announcement from Sajid Nadiadwala which read, "The Houseful! franchise owes its massive success to the audiences, and we hope for a similar reception for Housefull 5. The team has crafted an absolutely mind-blowing story that demands top-notch VFX. Therefore, we've decided to push the release to ensure we deliver five times the entertainment with great cinematic experience. Housefull 5 will now be releasing on 6th June, 2025."

The first part of Housefull was released in the year 2010 and starred Akshay, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal and Boman Irani. This was followed by another hit sequel Housefull 2 which was released in the year 2012 and included Akshay, Ritiesh, John Abraham, Shreyas Talpade, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty and Asin. Both of the parts were helmed by director Sajid Khan. The third installment saw Akshay, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Lisa Haydon, Chunky Pandey, and Jackie Shroff. And the fourth part had Akshay, Riteish, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has Mudassar Aziz’ comic caper Khel Khel Mein in London. He has wrapped his cameo in Singham Again. His next is Udaan followed by Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Sky Force.

