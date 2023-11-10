They have also reached out to Riteish Deshmukh as he has been a part of all four installments.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, in June this year, announced the fifth installment of his hit comedy franchise Housefull. The film is helmed by Tarun Mansukhani and is scheduled to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2024. It is the first comic franchise in India to have a fifth installment. While it is reported to be made on a massive budget, the casting for the same is underway. Meanwhile, the makers plan to take the film on floors in January 2024.

Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 5 to kick off shoot on January 15, 2024: Report

“Housefull is a franchise close to both Akshay and Sajid. They both have cracked a subject that doesn’t just do justice to the world of this mad cap comedy, but also raises the stakes. The core plot is locked and the pre-production is in progress to take the film on floors with the first schedule from January 15,” revealed a source close to the development, as per a report in Pinkvilla.

A source had informed Bollywood Hungama that Sajid Nadiadwala and Akshay had approached Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham to sign the film. However, both Abhishek and John had to say no based on date issues. "While they were more than willing to come on board for Housefull 5, they were not able to allot bulk dates for Housefull 5," the source added.

They have also reached out to Riteish Deshmukh as he has been a part of all four installments. The first part of Housefull was released in the year 2010 and starred Akshay, Riteish, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal and Boman Irani. The film was declared a hit, followed by another hit sequel Housefull 2 which was released in the year 2012 and included a stellar cast of Akshay, Ritiesh, John Abraham, Shreyas Talpade, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty and Asin. Both of the parts were helmed by director Sajid Khan. The third installment saw Akshay, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Lisa Haydon, Chunky Pandey, and Jackie Shroff. And the fourth part had Akshay, Riteish, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for the Mudassar Aziz’ comic caper Khel Khel Mein in London. He has wrapped his cameo in Singham Again. His next is Udaan followed by Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Sky Force.

More Pages: Housefull 5 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.