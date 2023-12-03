Popular actress and social media sensation Uorfi Javed's Instagram account was temporarily suspended on Sunday morning. The actress, known for her bold and unconventional fashion choices, took to social media to share the news with her fans and followers.

She posted a screenshot of the suspension notice hinting at her detractors who may have reported her account for violating Instagram's community guidelines.

Within a few minutes of sharing the suspension notice, the 26-year-old fashion influencer posted another screenshot showing that her account had been reinstated due to an error on Instagram's part.

Uorfi has often faced criticism and online harassment for her bold fashion choices, which often pushes the boundaries of conventional sartorial norms. She has been subjected to rape threats, death threats, and even legal action for her outfits.

Despite the uproar against her, Uorfi has remained unapologetic about her fashion sense and continues to express herself through her unique style. She has garnered a loyal fan following who appreciate her individuality and courage.

