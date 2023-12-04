On Kartik Aaryan's birthday, Karan Johar announced his maiden collaboration with Kartik Aaryan. The film is touted to be a one of its kind war drama and was announced as an Independence Day 2025 release. Just days after the announcement, the duo of Karan Johar and Kartik witnessed an unexpected shock as YRF announced that their next film, the Ayan Mukerji directed War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR will hit the big screen on the same day.

And Bollywood Hungama has got inside details of the happenings at Dharma Productions office post this mega announcement. "Kartik and Karan have been discussing this lucrative release window ever since the announcement. At first, they were committed to come on the same day as War, but now there are discussions of a new release date as a clash does not make commercial sense," a trade source told Bollywood Hungama.

While August 14 release is not completely ruled out, as Karan and Kartik are still keeping alternate options open. "War 2 is a bigger fish and deserves the respect. It's a part of the ambitious YRF Spy Universe and it’s just a pure business call to avert the clash. If War 2 keeps the promise of releasing on August 14, Karan and Kartik will move their film to a future date. It could be 2nd October, 2025," the source told us, adding further that Karan has worked with Ayan and knows his style of shooting too. "In-case of delays in War 2, he will stick to the Independence Day weekend. However, if the film doesn't get delayed, a postponement in his and Kartik's film is confirmed."

