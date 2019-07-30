Bollywood Hungama
Akshay Kumar is all set to reunite with his Mission Mangal director, Jagan Shakti for the remake of A R Murgadoss’ Kaththi

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Akshay Kumar and director Jagan Shakti are currently prepping for the release of their upcoming film, Mission Mangal. With an extensive star cast that includes Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari, and Sonakshi Sinha among the others, the movie revolves around Indian Space Research Organisation’s successful attempt at launching a ship to Mars. The movie has increased a lot of expectations for the audience and one of the major reasons being that the film is based on true events and one of the proudest moments in the history of India.

While they’re at it, Jagan Shakti went ahead to announce that he will be working with Akshay Kumar for the remake of A R Murgadoss’ 2014 Vijay starrer, Kaththi. The movie has been titled Ikka is expected to go on floors soon and the script is still being worked on. With his second directorial, Jagan says that Ikka will resonate with the underprivileged section of the society and he wishes to explore action in a sleek and underrated way.

Akshay Kumar has also recently announced his upcoming project with Sajid Nadiadwala titled Bachchan Pandey and as for Mission Mangal, it is slated to release this Independence Day.

EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon to romance Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey!

