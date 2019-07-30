Shabana Azmi gives a positive nod to Swara Bhaskar and Divya Dutt’s LGBTQ film, Sheer Khurma

Shaban Azmi has always been that actress who has done movies which are way ahead of it’s time. She completely supports LGBTQ rights and has been quite open about her social and political opinions. She will next be seen playing the role of Divya Dutt’s mother in Faraz Arif Ansari’s Sheer Khurma, a film that revolves around the issues and the struggles the LGBTQ community faces to get love and acceptance.

The movie also stars Swara Bhaskar and she will be playing Divya Dutt’s lover in the film. Faraz went ahead to express his joy for getting the opportunity to work with Shabana Azmi and said that she was in the top three on the list of the actors he wanted to work with. Shabana Azmi, when enquired about the film, said that the script was recommended to her by Divya and she was moved when she read it. Shabana’s character is not only going to resonate mothers across the world, but will also show that love and acceptance begins right at home, the director went on to call her character the mother we all deserve and Mother India of the 21st century.

The cast got together for the first workshop last week and things went well, organically. They are excited to bring this topic to light.

