Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 30.07.2019 | 10:19 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Shabana Azmi gives a positive nod to Swara Bhaskar and Divya Dutt’s LGBTQ film, Sheer Khurma

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shaban Azmi has always been that actress who has done movies which are way ahead of it’s time. She completely supports LGBTQ rights and has been quite open about her social and political opinions. She will next be seen playing the role of Divya Dutt’s mother in Faraz Arif Ansari’s Sheer Khurma, a film that revolves around the issues and the struggles the LGBTQ community faces to get love and acceptance.

Shabana Azmi gives a positive nod to Swara Bhaskar and Divya Dutt’s LGBTQ film, Sheer Qorma

The movie also stars Swara Bhaskar and she will be playing Divya Dutt’s lover in the film. Faraz went ahead to express his joy for getting the opportunity to work with Shabana Azmi and said that she was in the top three on the list of the actors he wanted to work with. Shabana Azmi, when enquired about the film, said that the script was recommended to her by Divya and she was moved when she read it. Shabana’s character is not only going to resonate mothers across the world, but will also show that love and acceptance begins right at home, the director went on to call her character the mother we all deserve and Mother India of the 21st century.

The cast got together for the first workshop last week and things went well, organically. They are excited to bring this topic to light.

Also Read: The Great Divide: Bollywood split wide open over lynching, Shabana Azmi, Renuka Shahane speak

More Pages: Sheer Khurma Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Divya Dutta and Swara Bhasker all set to…

Mozez Singh brings Shabana Azmi & Shefali…

Shabana Azmi and Mahesh Bhatt open up on…

Jacqueline Fernandez to play the role of…

Swara Bhaskar now crusades for ORGASM…

Ekta Kapoor will change the ‘MENTAL’…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification