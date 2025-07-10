Director Apoorva Lakhia has revealed that actress Chitrangda Singh will play the female lead opposite Salman Khan in the much-anticipated film Battle of Galwan. The war drama, based on real-life events at the India-China border, marks the first time when Salman and Chitrangda will share screen space.

Chitrangda Singh to play female lead in Salman Khan starrer Battle of Galwan, confirms Apoorva Lakhia

Apoorva, known for his intense storytelling and gritty narratives, spoke highly of Chitrangda’s talent and presence, which he says made her the perfect choice for the role. “I've always wanted to work with Chitrangda since I watched her amazing performance in Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and then Bob Biswas,” Lakhia said. “We're thrilled to welcome Chitrangda Singh to the cast of Battle of Galwan. Chitrangda brings a rare blend of strength and sensitivity to the screen as her feminine side will match perfectly with Salman Sir’s brooding but quiet strength.”

Sources close to the production revealed that Lakhia was in search of someone who could portray resilience, vulnerability, and emotional depth with equal finesse, qualities Chitrangda embodied effortlessly. He was particularly struck by her photos taken at India Gate, where her natural poise and quiet grace perfectly reflected the essence of the character. Her nuanced performance style and understated screen presence made her the ideal choice for the role.

Battle of Galwan is shaping up to be one of the most awaited films of the year, not only for its powerful subject but also for its fresh casting choices. With Salman Khan leading the charge and Chitrangda Singh joining the ensemble, expectations are sky-high. Filming is expected to begin later this year.

