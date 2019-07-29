Bollywood Hungama
BREAKING: After Jabariya Jodi, now release of Rajkummar Rao starrer Made In China postponed

BySubhash K. Jha

There is much chaos and confusion over release dates of forthcoming films. Just when we heard of Balaji and producer Shailesh Singh postponing the release of Jabariya Jodi which was to open on August 2, by a week, we now hear another interesting film Made In China has been postponed.

Starring Rajkummar Rao and directed by the well-known Gujarati director Mikhil Musale Made in China, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan was to open on August 30. We now hear its release has been put off.

Confirming this development Rajkummar Rao says, “We are figuring out the best date possible because it’s a really special film for all of us and we all are really excited for it. We will very soon decide on a release date.”

