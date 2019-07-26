EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon to romance Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey!

Kriti Sanon is having a great year. After signing Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat, Farhad Samji’s Housefull 4 and Rohit Jugraj’s Arjun Patiala, she has signed a big movie opposite Akshay Kumar. Apparently, earlier titled Land Of Lungi, the movie, now renamed Bachchan Pandey is being directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Says a trade source, “Kriti will play Akshay’s romantic interest – the girl whom his brothers find for him and he fights goons for. Kriti and Farhad share a good rapport after Housefull 4 and he, Akshay and Sajid decided to sign her for Bachchan Pandey. Earlier called Land of Lungi (LOL), Bachchan Pandey is a remake of the Tamil movie Veeram (2014), starring Ajith Kumar and Tamannah Bhatia. Like Ajith, Akshay will play a lungi-clad hero in the village-based drama, which is based in South India. His fans will get to see Akshay in a new avatar, speaking Tamil, and doing some hard-core, hand-to-hand combat. He is called Bachchan Pandey in the movie and the story revolves him and his four young brothers. Bachchan Pandey is a fascinating character as his metamorphosis from a loving, caring, non-violent elder brother, a family man, to a raw, violent, angry man, intent on fighting for his lover’s family, takes place. There is a scale and graph to Akshay’s character as he falls in love and it is Kriti’s character that brings about the change in Bachchan Pandey. Right now, the makers are keeping it under wraps, that it is a remake of Veeram.”

The story of Veeram is about five brothers. The eldest brother (played by Akshay) sacrifices his happiness for their good and refuses to get married as he feels his wife may break up the bond the brothers’ share. The younger brothers, who have their own girlfriends, find a girl for him to fall in love with and finally marry. In the process, the eldest brother helps the girl’s father from goons and all brothers get married in the end.

