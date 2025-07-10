Almost a week ago, it came to light that Masti 4 has gone on floors, as evident by the pictures posted by the film’s makers. The unit of the naughty comedy at present is in Birmingham, United Kingdom and is shooting a dance number on a huge scale. If the leaked assets from the sets are to be believed, this track will be a highlight as it features a special appearance by none other than Genelia Deshmukh.

EXCLUSIVE: Genelia Deshmukh features in a cameo in Masti 4

Earlier in the day, the unit of Masti 4 was present at Victoria Square, Birmingham. The three leads of the film – Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani - were seen filming a song along with hundreds of extras. Since Victoria Square is a public place, a lot of onlookers were also present, and they recorded videos and took pictures. These images and videos made their way to social media.

In some of these pictures, Genelia Deshmukh can be seen present on the sets. At first, it was thought that she was merely present to witness the shoot. Her presence was also no secret as she could be seen in a picture posted by the film’s team where they can be seen celebrating the birthday of Elnaaz Norouzi, one of the actresses in the film. But in some of the videos, Genelia Deshmukh could be seen rehearsing the steps and even shooting for it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koushani Ghosh (@koushanighosh)

This is not the first time that Genelia Deshmukh has appeared in a cameo in a film starring hubby Riteish Deshmukh. Earlier, she had a special appearance in the song 'Aala Holicha San' from Riteish’s super hit Marathi movie, Lai Bhaari (2014). She had a similar cameo in the song ‘Dhuvun Taak’ in Mauli (2018).

Genelia Deshmukh has been in the news of late for several reasons. Her much-awaited film Sitaare Zameen Par, starring Aamir Khan, has emerged as a success at the box office. Yesterday, her new film announcement took the moviegoers by surprise. It is titled Gunmaaster G9 and co-stars Emraan Hashmi and Aparshakti Khurana. It is directed by Aditya Datt of Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005) fame.

Coming back to Masti 4, besides Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani and Elnaaz Norouzi, it also stars Ruhii Singh and Shreya Sharma. It is directed by Milap Zaveri.

Also Read: Genelia Deshmukh criticizes Bollywood for overlooking married actresses; says, “I just feel filmmaking has changed”

More Pages: Masti 4 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.