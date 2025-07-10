The Brad Pitt-starrer F1: The Movie is running very successfully at the box office, particularly in the IMAX version. The racing saga has emerged as a grand cinematic experience and the experience of watching it in IMAX is something else, resulting in healthy sales in the special format even on the weekdays. Fans of the film were disappointed as the movie was going to have just a 2-week showcasing in IMAX. But now, it has come to light that F1: The Movie has got an extended run.

EXCLUSIVE: Fan power WINS; F1: The Movie to continue playing in IMAX despite Superman takeover

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “F1: The Movie released on June 27 while Superman releases tomorrow, July 11. Hence, it was known from the beginning that the former would be available for just two weeks in the IMAX screens. It was also known that F1: The Movie would be lapped up in the IMAX version. Yet, the response to the film in the 33 IMAX screens in India took everyone by surprise. The film refuses to slow down despite inflated tickets. Even morning shows on weekdays are getting huge occupancy, which is a rarity.”

The source continued, “The collections made it clear that a lot of gas is left in the tank when it comes to F1: The Movie in IMAX. Meanwhile, fans have also been tweeting that the racing flick should continue in the format. But that was not possible due to Superman.”

The source then said, “This is when the studio, Warner Bros, came up with a solution. They have asked IMAX theatres to play an early morning show of F1: The Movie from July 11. Superman’s shows start at 9:00 am or 10:00 am in IMAX. These cinemas were asked to play F1: The Movie 3 ½ hours before the first show of Superman. This means that F1: The Movie might have a show at 6:00 am or even 5:00 am! But Warner has assured cinemas that they’ll get an audience for this film at these unearthly hours as there’s tremendous demand to see the movie in IMAX.”

A trade expert commented, “All theatres might not agree to this idea but most of them will and hence, F1: The Movie will continue in IMAX. From Week 2, F1: The Movie can maybe be played in the usual time slot, depending on how it trends in Week 3. Thankfully, both Superman and F1: The Movie are backed by Warner Bros and this will make it easier for shows to be accommodated.”

The IMAX continues to be a sought-after format, especially for big-budget grand films. However, the IMAX rules are such that they want to ensure that there are not too many IMAX releases at one time. Hence, Jurassic World: Rebirth, which was released between F1: The Movie and Superman, didn’t get a release in IMAX.

On the other hand, a war is brewing between War 2 and Coolie, both of which are all set to release on August 14. War 2 has taken over all the IMAX screens as per an exclusive deal. Last weekend, Bollywood Hungama reported the viral story on how Coolie’s makers inserted the IMAX logo despite no confirmation from IMAX that their film will be released in their screens. It yet again showed how the format has a prestige value and how makers deeply desire that their biggie gets screened in IMAX.

