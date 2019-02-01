Akshay Kumar – Rohit Shetty collaboration to feature Ajay Devgn

It looks like Rohit Shetty is all set to aggrandize his khaki quotient significantly. After Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, it is Akshay Kumar as the honest fearless patriotic cop Sooryavanshi in Rohit Shetty’s film of that title.

But the most exciting aspect of this collaboration is the apparent presence of Ajay Devgn in an extended guest appearance. Devgn was last partnered with Akshay 25 years ago in Suhaag. Though nothing is official as yet a source in the know spills the details, “Akshay and Rohit Shetty wanted to work together for the longest time. They finally came up with the idea of cops action-thriller, a genre that Akshay has not explored for a very long time. He wanted to do a cops actioner with Rohit Shetty, but one that is completely different from the Singham series.”

Apparently Sooryavanshi is going to be an entirely different cop film. Says the source, “Akshay wants to explore the patriotic space which he has patented, from the khaki point of view. He has played cops but not in recent years. It will be a cop freed of the grey zone that Rohit Shetty’s Singham and Simmba franchise will occupy. Akshay’s cop-character Sooryavanshi will be so righteous he will seem like an angel in Khaki.”

Incidentally, Salman Khan had starred in a film called Suryavanshi in 1992 which was a miserable flop. The Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sooryvansham in 1999 was also a flop.

More Pages: Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection