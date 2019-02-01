3: Varun Dhawan – Shraddha Kapoor to GROOVE on Bezubaan remix, details of other dance numbers revealed!

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are working very hard, shooting for their upcoming dance film which is currently titled, 3. Touted to be a sequel to the hit ABCD 2, the movie is a hard core dance drama set in Punjab and London. Both Varun and Shraddha who are excellent natural dancers prepped for the film by training in different dance forms ranging from hip hop to gymnastics. Varun has already started shooting for this Remo D’souza directorial and we have some really exciting details about this film. The makers are to retain the hit track ‘Bezubaan’ but will use a reprised version in the new film. The choreography of this song will be a little similar to earlier one as Remo is to be featured in the track along with other dancers. This sure sets us up for a brilliant track! Also, there are going to be TWO remixes in the movie. The makers are planning to use a popular 90s song and for the other number, they have collaborated with Punjabi pop sensation, Guru Randhawa. This sure is one heady mix!

Varun has some interesting project lined up this year. He has Karan Johar’s Kalank which has an ensemble cast including Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. He just wrapped this magnum opus and dived straight into the prep of 3. He has also cut his hair and is now sporting a trendy and edgy look.

On personal front, he is in stable relationship with longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

