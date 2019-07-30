Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 30.07.2019 | 7:34 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Akshay Kumar gives Aamir Khan a dose of John Abraham’s medicine

BySubhash K. Jha

The territorial battle for Bollywood superstars to release their films during specific festive weekends has begun. It was John Abraham who started it, when in 2018 and now 2019 John muscled into Akshay Kumar’s territory.

Akshay Kumar gives Aamir Khan a dose of John Abraham’s medicine

Independence Day August 15 has traditionally been the time when Akshay releases his flag-waving patriotic project. When John decided to release Satyamev Jayate in 2018 and Batla House in 2019 alongside Akshay’s Gold and Mission Mangal on Independence Day, it was seen to be a bit invasive.

Now Akshay does to Aamir what John did to Akshay. Akshay is all set to release his new project Bachchan Pandey alongside Aamir Khan’s Lal Singh Chaddha for Christmas 2020.

Christmas has traditionally been reserved for Aamir Khan’s releases. Aamir’s biggest films like Ghajini, Taare Zameen Par, PK, 3 Idiots and Dhoom 3 have been released for Christmas and created box office havoc.

Can Akshay hope to compete with Aamir on the latter’s home ground?

Also Read: Three way clash between Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn – Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar is all set to reunite with his…

“I was offered Avatar; I even gave the…

Battle Of Biggest stars on Christmas 2020!…

FIRST LOOK: Akshay Kumar set for yet another…

EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon to romance Akshay…

REVEALED: Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchan…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification