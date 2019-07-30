Akshay Kumar gives Aamir Khan a dose of John Abraham’s medicine

The territorial battle for Bollywood superstars to release their films during specific festive weekends has begun. It was John Abraham who started it, when in 2018 and now 2019 John muscled into Akshay Kumar’s territory.

Independence Day August 15 has traditionally been the time when Akshay releases his flag-waving patriotic project. When John decided to release Satyamev Jayate in 2018 and Batla House in 2019 alongside Akshay’s Gold and Mission Mangal on Independence Day, it was seen to be a bit invasive.

Now Akshay does to Aamir what John did to Akshay. Akshay is all set to release his new project Bachchan Pandey alongside Aamir Khan’s Lal Singh Chaddha for Christmas 2020.

Christmas has traditionally been reserved for Aamir Khan’s releases. Aamir’s biggest films like Ghajini, Taare Zameen Par, PK, 3 Idiots and Dhoom 3 have been released for Christmas and created box office havoc.

Can Akshay hope to compete with Aamir on the latter’s home ground?