Last Updated 30.07.2019 | 6:19 PM IST

Alia Bhatt to feature in Doorbeen’s upcoming track, Prada

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Alia Bhatt was last seen dancing her heart out on Doorbeen’s track ‘Lamberghini’, at her best friend, Devika Advani’s wedding. Currently juggling between the shooting schedules of Brahmastra and Sadak 2, she recently wrapped up the Ooty leg of Sadak 2 and her pictures from the sets have left the fans in awe of her happy soul.

If the reports are to be believed, Alia Bhatt has featured in Doorbeen’s next single titled Prada. The single mostly comes out on August 5 and Alia shot for the music video in Mumbai itself.  Well, we can’t wait to see Alia in her first official music video. While she has done music videos for her films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Udta Punjab, this is the first time she will be seen in the video of a band’s music single.

Apart from Brahmastra and Sadak 2, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, Inshallah with Salman Khan.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt brings out the child in her as she basks in the sun in Ooty!

