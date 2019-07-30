Ananya Panday recently marked her debut with Student of the Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff, and Tara Sutaria after creating headlines with her spectacular performance in the film. The actress recently started the ‘So Positive’ initiative against social media bullying and trolling, calling it her Digital Social Responsibility and aims at fighting away the issue that every teenager on social media faces.

Ananya Panday who started this campaign will be interacting with the students of Isabella Thoburn College of Lucknow on August 1. This will be the first ever time that a celebrity will be hosted by the college that was established in 1870 where the authorities of the college upon hearing about the unique initiative made the exception.

Talking about if she is preparing ahead of her talk in college, Ananya Panday says, “I think when you speak from your heart, it works the most. It is about sharing my experiences and letting other people talk. Yes, I want to be as clear as I can with the facts that I have and the exact solutions that I can give to the kids. One of the aims of So Positive is providing clarity about people can do when they need help.”

Ananya Panday who started this initiative with an intention to fight and negate social media bullying, says, “Cyberbullying and trolling is something that people have seen happening, but no one was doing anything about it. I was also confused about how to make a difference. I spoke to my parents about just starting the conversation. That’s where the idea for So Positive came from. I hope it has made some sort of impact as a lot of people came out and supported the initiative”.

The actress feels there should be an initiator who stands against the bully, Ananya elaborates, “If one person stands up to a bully, everyone is inspired enough to do that”. Needless to say, social media has been an important aspect of Ananya’s growing up years. “I have been on it since I was 14. I enjoy it. The good side is, me being an actor, I can reach out to a lot more people. I can interact with fans and give them an insight into my life, which they wouldn’t have got otherwise as it’s an unfiltered version that I am providing. I also follow a lot of people who I look up to and it also helps me to keep in touch with my friends. It just makes the world smaller”.

The actress, however, cautions that people only post filtered versions about their lives, which makes everything seem perfect on social media. Talking about this Ananya Panday says, “People don’t post their failures, but you should realise that not everything is perfect and you shouldn’t believe everything you see. I provide the most real version of myself because I don’t want to set unrealistic expectations for young girls following me. I know how easy it is get carried away. If I am following someone, and I see a bag or a certain look that I want, I start feeling insecure about my appearance. Now, since I am an actor, I have a responsibility. I want to inspire those who are following me, and make them feel that we are real and normal.”

The ‘Best Student’ had receiving a wide support and appreciation for her initiative which she launched on World Social Media day and continues to win over the hearts of the people across quarters for the unique and relevant initiative that she has undertaken.