Readers may recall that Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are all set to reprise their iconic roles in the third installment, Jolly LLB 3. Well, as per the latest update, the highly anticipated film is scheduled to begin shooting in May 2024, following the completion of their ongoing project Welcome To The Jungle.

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi to shoot for Jolly LLB 3 after completing Welcome To The Jungle: Report

A report by PinkVilla quoted a source saying, "While a schedule of Welcome To The Jungle is wrapped up, the team reunites for the second stint from March 9. A big set is being put up in Mumbai where the entire ensemble of Welcome To The Jungle comes together. It’s a major schedule of 45 days, and by April end, the Welcome 3 team would be done shooting for about 60 days."

Jolly LLB 3, also referred to as Jolly Vs Jolly, promises a fresh dynamic between Akshay and Arshad. It will be a situational comedy set within the Indian legal system, with a unique twist. The source elaborated, "It’s essentially a fight between the two Jolly’s – Akshay & Arshad – with Saurabh Shukla as the judge. The makers have zeroed in on a very relevant case, which is bigger and a lot more complicated than the earlier two Jolly LLB films."

Produced by Cape of Good Films and Disney, the film will be shot primarily in Mumbai and real locations in Rajasthan. While details about the plot remain under wraps, it is expected to be another thought-provoking case delivered with a touch of humour.

The report further added that before diving into Jolly LLB 3, Akshay Kumar will complete filming for a significant portion of Welcome To The Jungle, slated for release during Christmas 2024. Upon wrapping Jolly LLB 3, he will move on to the Sajid Nadiadwala production, Housefull 5.

