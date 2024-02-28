Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu recently addressed reports about her upcoming wedding with badminton player Mathias Boe. On February 27, several media outlets published articles claiming the couple would be tying the knot in March 2024, in Udaipur. However, Taapsee has made it clear that she will not be sharing details about her personal life with the media.

As reported by India Today, Taapsee stated, "I have never given any clarification regarding my personal life and I never will." While some reports like the one in NDTV suggested a grand ceremony with a mix of Sikh and Christian traditions, and an exclusive guest list excluding A-listers, these claims remain unconfirmed by the couple themselves.

Taapsee and Mathias have reportedly been in a relationship for over a decade, having met in 2013. They have maintained a private relationship throughout the years. While Taapsee is 36 years old, Mathias, a well-known Danish badminton player, is 43. He retired from the sport in 2020 but currently coaches the Indian national badminton team for men's doubles.

On the professional front, Taapsee was seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, which was released in December 2023. Now, she is gearing up for the release of Haseen Dillruba 2, alongside Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal. She also has the movie Khel Khel Mein with Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor in the pipeline.

