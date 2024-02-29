Get ready to laugh out loud, Golmaal fans! Actor Shreyas Talpade, a member of the franchise's cast, has shared exciting news about the highly anticipated fifth instalment.

Shreyas Talpade hints at Golmaal 5 release date: “I’m hoping that we do…”

In a recent interview with News 18, Talpade revealed his hope for a Diwali 2025 release, stating, "I'm hoping that we do it next year and next Diwali is when we get to see Golmaal 5.” This update follows director Rohit Shetty's earlier announcement confirming the film's production within the next two years.

Expressing his deep connection to the franchise, Shreyas shared, "Golmaal is very close to our hearts... It was so much fun on the sets that we couldn't face each other and say our lines because we would burst out laughing.”

The 48-year-old actor also expressed his observation of a shift in the comedy film landscape, highlighting a lack of ensemble comedies like Golmaal and Housefull in recent times. He pointed out the enduring popularity of these earlier films and questioned the current trend.

He asserted, "There has been a shift in comedy. We recently haven't come up with something like Golmaal or Housefull... There was a phase in 2005 where multi-starrer comedy films were coming in one after the other... They were making films and not projects. They wanted to get the best people and not who was available. There used to be a soul in it.”

While fans eagerly await Golmaal 5, Talpade can be seen next in the Marathi film Hee Anokhi Gaath. He also has Welcome To The Jungle lined up for the future.

