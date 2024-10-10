The film's plot unfolds in the vibrant state of Goa, a popular tourist destination known for its scenic beaches and laid-back atmosphere.

Director Vikas Bahl is venturing into a new territory with his next project. This upcoming film promises a stark contrast to his recent explorations into the supernatural and science fiction genres. It's a light-hearted family entertainer, brimming with warmth and humour, perfect for a feel-good cinematic experience. The film will star Siddhant Chaturvedi, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jaya Bachchan.

As per the Peeping Moon report, Siddhant Chaturvedi takes on a lead role. He'll be paired opposite Wamiqa Gabbi. Adding depth and experience to the family dynamic is the actress Jaya Bachchan. Her last on-screen appearance was in Karan Johar's multi-starrer romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film's plot unfolds in the vibrant state of Goa, a popular tourist destination known for its scenic beaches and laid-back atmosphere. The story revolves around an old house that undergoes a charming transformation, becoming a lively public space.

While specific details about the shooting schedule are yet to be confirmed, it's expected to commence later this year. This timeframe hinges on the availability of the lead actors who are currently juggling commitments to other projects. Chaturvedi is currently filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming musical romance Tum Hi Ho, and has Dharma Productions' Dhadak 2 scheduled for release in February 2025.

Wamiqa Gabbi will next star in Varun Dhawan’s upcoming action-packed Baby John. She will also star in Raj & DK's fantastical period Netflix series Rakht Brahmand. Additionally, she has a completed romantic comedy film with Rajkummar Rao for Maddock Films, currently in post-production and slated for an early 2025 release.

