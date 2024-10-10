comscore
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 cast to attend garba night in Ahmedabad after trailer launch in Jaipur

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is indeed the most anticipated film of the year. The recently released trailer received a roaring response from audiences everywhere, raising excitement for its release. The team successfully kicked off the promotional campaign by unveiling the trailer at the iconic 'Cinema Ka Mandir,' Raj Mandir in Jaipur, setting the stage for a lot of entertainment.

Continuing the journey, the cast is now set to attend a Garba night in Ahmedabad. As they celebrate the festival of Navaratri with fans, it will be exciting to see everyone embrace the fervor of this beloved comedy franchise. This event will further elevate the anticipation to the next level.

With Kartik Aaryan reprising the role of Rooh Baba from superhit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he will be seen with Tripti Dimri, the OG Manjulika, Vidya Balan and her partner in crime, Madhuri Dixit! Directed by Anees Bazmee and initiated by Bhushan Kumar, this much-anticipated release is set to carry forward the legacy of Bollywood’s favorite horror-comedy franchise. Get ready for a Diwali filled with spooky fun and laughter! Stay tuned for more thrilling updates! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 gears up for a grand release this Diwali on November 1, 2024.

Also Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Triptii Dimri says she has been a fan of Kartik Aaryan since childhood, leaves everyone in splits; he quips: “Main inke bachpan se filmein dekh raha hoon”

