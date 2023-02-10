Ever since the trailer of Selfiee was released, moviegoers and fans are eagerly waiting for it to hit theatres. Meanwhile, the first track from the film, ‘Main Khiladi’, has also taken the internet by storm. And now, the second song from the film is also out, titled ‘Kudiye Ne Teri Vibe’ featuring Mrunal Thakur in a cameo.

Mrunal Thakur joined cast of Selfiee just days before the shoot of ‘Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe’

In the song, Mrunal sports a new grunge glam look, and it has sparked excitement amongst fans. Speaking of Mrunal’s performance in the song, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “Mrunal came on board only a few days before the shoot of ‘Kudiye Ne Teri Vibe’. Thus, she had to spend hours rehearsing. On top of that, she was doing some action for the first time. So, she had to train a bit in body language.”

Besides this, we had earlier reported that Mrunal Thakur will be doing an extremely important cameo in the film. She is playing an actress on screen, paired opposite Akshay Kumar’s character in the film. In the visuals, of the trailer and the song, Mrunal can be seen performing a high-octane action sequence with Akshay Kumar.

Talking about the film, bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Star Studios, it is directed by Raj Mehta, who earlier collaborated with Akshay for Good Newwz. Besides the above-mentioned stars, Selfiee also features Diana Penty and Nushratt Bharuccha as the female leads. Also, it is an official remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Driving Licence. Selfiee is slated to release on February 24.

