2024 is the year of Ajay Devgn as the giant of Hindi Cinema has as many as 6 films scheduled for release in a span of 12 months. While Shaitaan and Maidaan will release in March and April respectively, the Neeraj Pandey directed Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha has locked a new release date. "Auro Mein Kahan Dum Tha was initially slated to release on April 26, however, Ajay Devgn and team want to keep adequate gap between Maidaan and his next. So they have collectively decided to postpone the film to June 2024," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Ajay Devgn to take on Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion; Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha to release on Bakri Eid weekend

The source further added that both Ajay Devgn and Kumar Mangat are discussing two dates. "June 14 and June 21 are the two dates in contention wherein both Ajay and Kumar Mangat believe that the film should come on June 14 to take benefit of Bakri Eid period from June 18, giving the romantic thriller long trend at box office. An official announcement is round the corner," the source told us further.

Interestingly, June 14 has already been booked by Sajid Nadiadwala for the Kartik Aaryan led Kabir Khan film, Chandu Champion. "It could be a clash of titan between Ajay Devgn and Kartik Aaryan during Bakri Eid period. Both the films are high on content cinema and makers are confident to make the most of holiday period."

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha also stars Tabu, Jimmy Shergill and Saiee Manjrekar in key roles. Also Read: SCOOP: Ajay Devgn in talks to feature in the first Hindi film of K E Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green, of Thangalaan and Kanguva fame

More Pages: Chandu Champion Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.