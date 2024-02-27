SCOOP: Ajay Devgn in talks to feature in the first Hindi film of K E Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green, of Thangalaan and Kanguva fame

Recently, it came to light that Studio Green, one of the most prominent production houses down South, has opened a sprawling office in Mumbai. K E Gnanavel Raja, the owner of the banner, was present for the occasion along with talented star Suriya. Bollywood Hungama has learned that Studio Green has ambitious plans, which led them to have a base in Mumbai. And they are already in talks with none other than Ajay Devgn for their debut Hindi venture.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “K E Gnanavel Raja has been in touch with Ajay and is keen to collaborate with the Bollywood star for their first Hindi movie. Ajay Devgn, too, is impressed with the filmography of Studio Green and the vision of Mr Raja and is open to working with them, provided things fall in place.”

The source further said, “Ajay Devgn has been offered multiple ideas to choose from. While one is a mass entertainer, the second one is an actioner. One more script offered is in the thriller space. Ajay Devgn is carefully going through all the films and is expected to take the final call soon.”

Another insider told us, “One of these films, offered to Ajay Devgn by Studio Green, will be directed by Obeli N Krishna, known for popular and acclaimed films like Sillunu Oru Kaadhal (2006), Nedunchaalai (2014), Hippi (2019) and Pathu Thala (2023).

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is all set to have a busy 2024. Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report that he’ll have as many as 5 releases this year starting with the supernatural thriller Shaitaan on March 8 followed by the sports drama Maidaan on Eid. Neeraj Pandey’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha was scheduled to be released on April 26. But as per recent reports, it’ll now arrive in June. This will be followed by the much-awaited flick Singham Again on Independence Day. Raid 2 will release on November 15.

Studio Green, on the other hand, will present two of the most awaited films of 2024 - Vikram-Parvathy Thiruvothu-Malavika Mohanan starrer Thangalaan directed by Pa Ranjith and Suriya-Bobby Deol-Disha Patani starrer Kanguva, helmed by Siva. Both these films will have a grand release in Hindi as well.

