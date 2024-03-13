De De Pyaar De 2 is poised to continue the story of its predecessor while offering fresh perspectives and delightful twists.

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer De De Pyaar De 2 to release in cinemas on May 1, 2025

As the Bollywood industry gears up for another release, audiences are eagerly awaiting the arrival of De De Pyaar De 2, the sequel to the popular romantic comedy De De Pyaar De. Scheduled for a grand release on Thursday, May 1, 2025, Ajay Devgn is set to reprise the role. The film is set to release during Maharashtra Day and International Workers’ Day.

Directed by Anshul Sharma, De De Pyaar De 2 is poised to continue the story of its predecessor while offering fresh perspectives and delightful twists. Set to go on floors in June 2024, the cast and crew are gearing up to bring to life a story that promises laughter, love, and a myriad of emotions that resonate with audiences. The first part saw Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh as leading ladies.

With production duties helmed by industry stalwarts Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar from T-Series, alongside Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg from Luv Films, the stage is set for another romantic comedy.

