Uorfi Javed to make her Bollywood debut with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film will be released on April 19, 2024.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is bringing a story that is very relevant to this generation which talks about love in the era of the internet and social media. Relevant to the theme of the film, we will get to see the renowned social media sensation, Uorfi Javed making her big screen debut in the film.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 will be an interesting story that will bring a story of love in the world of the internet where social media has a major influence. After the news of Tushar Kapoor, and Mouni Roy doing a cameo in the film now the makers have revealed that the most famous social media sensation Uorfi Javed will be making her debut on the big screen with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies Present a Dibakar Banerjee Production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film will be released on April 19, 2024.

